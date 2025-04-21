Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Young man rushed to hospital after being shot outside nightclub in Marbella
112 incident

According to witnesses, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle after firing the shots at the 34-year-old victim

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Monday, 21 April 2025, 13:08

A man, 34, was rushed to the Hospital Costa del Sol for treatment to a gunshot wound in the shoulder after an incident that happened near to a Marbella nightclub on Good Friday, 18 April. National Police officers are currently investigating the case.

The incident happened around 4.30am on Calle Príncipe Salimam, near a nightclub where a party with an international DJ was being held. According to witnesses, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle after firing the shots. His whereabouts are being investigated.

Several units of the National Police and the emergency medical services were mobilised to the scene. The victim was taken to the main hospital in Marbella. According to police sources, he sustained a single bullet wound and his condition is stable.

Broad daylight shooting

Just a few hours before this incident, in broad daylight, another shooting took place in the Portada Alta neighbourhood in Malaga city, also resulting in an injury. This time, the gunshot hit the leg and the victim was taken to the Hospital Regional Universitario by a private car.

According to sources, the perpetrator fired at least three shots and then fled. The incident could be related to a fight that took place the previous evening, with several people involved, which also prompted the police to intervene in the area.

