Seven things not to miss this summer when visiting Casares

Casares in Spain's Malaga province offers access to both the sea and the mountains, with ancient fortresses and sulphurous spa adventures. It is impossible to get bored on a summer getaway to Casares because there are so many options. The so-called 'hanging village', where Blas Infante - 'the father of Andalucía' - was born, is a paradise for the five senses.

Canuto de la Utrera is reminiscent of the Torcal de Antequera, with its eroded rocks and lush vegetation, but in this case it should be added that what you are visiting is a narrow pass, which makes the route even more thrilling.

It is only open for visits between July and November, as during the rest of the year the nesting of birds such as the griffon vulture takes place. You might even be able to take a look at this species. Early morning walks are recommended.

Visiting the Baños de la Hedionda can be a complementary plan to the previous one, as the end of the Canuto de la Utrera connects with the Camino de los Baños. However, you might prefer to completely relax in this enclave. By booking in advance (a condition between June and September), you can access these sulphurous pools from the coast of Manilva.

Sulphurous water has many benefits for various skin issues, which is why it is important to preserve this natural site, the history of which is even linked to Julius Caesar.

Casares is one of the villages in Malaga province with access to both the interior and the coast, although the latter is only two kilometres long in the municipality. However, this has an advantage - due to Casares being less popular than nearby municipalities, it offers quiet and more secluded beach days. The beach at Torre de la Sal - a spectacular tower - has a special charm. From it, you can access the Malaga coastal path (Senda Litoral).

The sea, Baños de la Utrera - what other bathing options does Casares offer? Well, although not natural, the artificial lake has become very popular in recent years. It covers 14,000 square metres and is located at the border between the beach and the mountain.

It is accessible by prior reservation and visitors have various leisure options: from eating in the restaurant to pedal boats, paddle surfing or simply sunbathing.

The steep streets of the 'hanging village' of Casares are a must for tourists.

There is a particularly interesting route between the birthplace of Blas Infante and the castle, where the original church of La Encarnación awaits, now restored as a cultural centre. You will see charming corners, monuments and spectacular views when you reach the fortress, over which griffon vultures are constantly flying.

Angelita Fernández runs Villa 42 from her own house, where this unique dining room carved into the mountain rock is located.

It is a discreet restaurant, open only when there is prior reservation. The menu presents local and provincial dishes, such as Casares black pudding, hot gazpacho or goat meat.

A hike through the rugged Sierra de Crestellina mountain range is a more suitable plan for after the summer. However, at its foot is the homonymous cheese factory, where the Ocaña family offers visitors the chance to buy their artisan and organic dairy products made from the high-quality raw material provided by the payoya goats. You can buy fresh, semi-cured and cured cheeses and yoghurts with different combinations of nuts, jams and even carob syrup.