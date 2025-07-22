Seven things not to miss this summer when visiting Manilva

Javier Almellones Malaga Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 17:05 Compartir

The westernmost municipality of the Costa del Sol in Malaga province has river and Mediterranean beaches, monuments, vineyards and festivals, which give you the opportunity to enjoy Manilva to the fullest in the summer.

In recent years, Manilva has been surprising visitors with an unusual river beach - La Mina. Part of the flow comes from the Baños de la Hedionda, in Casares, the sulphurous waters of which have beneficial properties for the skin.

Zoom

This area, well-connected to the coast by the Camino de los Baños, is equipped with umbrellas, benches and tables. The only drawback is its location under a viaduct of the AP-7 motorway.

Zoom

Although the town has beaches with their respective promenades, La Mina's great advantage is that it is an ecological reserve. Other beaches that have the ecological stamp are El Negro, El Toro and Chullera.

Zoom

Restaurants, shops and a pleasant stroll alongside many gorgeous boats - this is what awaits you in La Duquesa, Manilva's marina. There are more than 200 moorings and a great variety of catering establishments: Italian, Indian, Chinese or Andalusian cuisine. Close to the marina there are several esplanades where you can park your car and visit the many shops there.

Throughout the summer, Manilva hosts various events beyond the traditional local festivities and the procession of the Virgen del Carmen. One of the standout attractions in recent years is its medieval market, which moves between different locations within the municipality.

Zoom

This year, it will be held on two occasions in different spots. First, from 17 to 20 July, around the La Duquesa Castle; then, from 30 July to 3 August, it will be set up along the promenade in Sabinillas (opposite the Colonia). In addition to browsing and buying handmade goods, visitors can enjoy live performances and a unique atmosphere.

Zoom

Although this year the 'mildew' fungus is affecting the vineyards of Manilva as well as others in Andalucía, wine tourism is a good option for the middle of summer. Before the grape harvest begins, you can sign up for sunset visits.

Zoom

On Sunday, 7 September, the main day of the festival of symbolic grape treading takes place, followed by a tasting of the first 'mosto' (freshly pressed grape juice) of the year. The day before, there is a procession of the Nuestra Señora de los Dolores, with the highlight being the offering of grapes by local farmers.

During the reign of Carlos III, La Duquesa castle (also known as the Fortín de Sabinillas) was built on the coast of Manilva. Today it is one of the icons of local history.

Zoom

This fortress, which was strategically located next to the coast for surveillance purposes, can be visited today. Thanks to its continuous use throughout the years, it has remained well-preserved. It currently houses the municipal archaeological museum.