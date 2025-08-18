Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Community spirit

Rotary Club announces croquet tournament in aid of Spanish cancer association

Registration is now open for the charity event, held to be held at the Villa Padierna Racquet Club, Estepona, between Friday 12 and Sunday14 September

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Estepona

Monday, 18 August 2025, 12:41

The third Benji Gómez memorial croquet tournament in aid of the Spanish cancer association (AECC) will take place at the Villa Padierna Racquet Club, Estepona, between Friday 12 and Sunday14 September. Organised by the Rotary Club of Estepona in collaboration with the racquet club, registration costs 49 euros and includes paella and drinks during the tournament final.

Although the registration deadline is 31 August, payment can be made until 6 September.

There will also be a “row zero” option for those who want to help but do not want to play. For more information and registration: www.villapadierna.es/es/croquet/

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fireworks spark eight days of partying in Malaga
  2. 2 Tranquil Moorish enclave in the heart of La Alpujarra
  3. 3 Lies, damned lies and statistics
  4. 4 Frigiliana gets ready to celebrate its Christian, Islamic and Jewish heritage
  5. 5 Malaga CF left frustrated as Eibar hold on in tense season opener
  6. 6 Refreshing dishes for summer in Malaga
  7. 7 Torremolinos adopts manifesto to promote tourism that is purposeful, responsible and inclusive
  8. 8 Benalmádena embellishes processional route of its patron with decorative structure
  9. 9 Royal pavilion welcomes visitors to the fairground
  10. 10 Teba prepares to recreate one of its most epic stories

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Rotary Club announces croquet tournament in aid of Spanish cancer association

Rotary Club announces croquet tournament in aid of Spanish cancer association