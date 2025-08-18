Rotary Club announces croquet tournament in aid of Spanish cancer association

Tony Bryant Estepona Monday, 18 August 2025, 12:41 Share

The third Benji Gómez memorial croquet tournament in aid of the Spanish cancer association (AECC) will take place at the Villa Padierna Racquet Club, Estepona, between Friday 12 and Sunday14 September. Organised by the Rotary Club of Estepona in collaboration with the racquet club, registration costs 49 euros and includes paella and drinks during the tournament final.

Although the registration deadline is 31 August, payment can be made until 6 September.

There will also be a “row zero” option for those who want to help but do not want to play. For more information and registration: www.villapadierna.es/es/croquet/