Residents evacuated after wildfire declared in Estepona

Teams from the Junta de Andalucía's specialist Plan Infoca forest fire unit and Malaga's provincial brigade are working to control the blaze

Emma Pérez-Romera

Emma Pérez-Romera

Estepona

Friday, 5 September 2025, 16:40

A forest fire broke out in the Valle Pederín area, in the Costa del Sol municipality of Estepona, at 1.46pm hours this Friday, according to Andalucía's EMA emergency agency sources.

The specialist Plan Infoca brigade has deployed a fire engine, three aircraft and four groups of forest firefighters, two BRICA brigades of reinforcements against fires, three operations technicians (TOP) and an environmental agent. Several teams from the Estepona fire station are also on the scene.

Local Police sources in Estepona told SUR that the fire broke out in the upper part of Parque Antena and spread to two other areas due to the strong gusts of wind in the area, specifically Camino de la Resinera and Urbanización Coto de la Serena. Although there has been an evacuation of some residents as it is a densely populated area, no homes have been affected although several private vehicles have, according to sources.

