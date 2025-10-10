Renovation work on 11 of Estepona's 18 children's play areas is complete

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Friday, 10 October 2025, 15:39 Share

The first phase of the plan to renovate the children's play areas in Estepona is already completed in 11 of the town's 18 playgrounds (60%). The aim is to improve the general state and safety of the facilities.

The playgrounds that are completed are those located in Plaza de las Nieves in Cancelada; Plaza de la Concordia and Tenencia de Alcaldía in Isdabe; the ones in the Blas Infante and Picasso districts; the one on Avenida Andalucía; the Abuelo park on calle Ortega y Gasset; the one in Parque del Ángel; the parks in calle Santiago Apóstol and calle Congreso and the one in Plaza del Ajedrez.

In the coming weeks, the children's playgrounds located in the municipal nursery in Cancelada, in Plaza de los Pescadores, in Altos de Guadalobón, in Jardín de la Vega, in the fair and sports park and in Plaza de la Comunicación will be finished. Work on the playground on Calle Espronceda has also started.

According to municipal sources, the total investment of 7,500 euros covers the replacement of rubber floor surfaces, the removal of equipment in poor condition, the installation of colourful metal fences and the overall modernisation of the play areas.