Major renovation work begins on key sewerage system in Estepona

Water company Hidralia has started the programmed work to extend San Lorenzo Avenue in Estepona on the western Costa del Sol. The project will involve the complete renovation of the supply and drainage networks in this area and also the complete remodelling of the road, which will have two-way traffic. Municipal sources have said that the work "complements the large boulevard project that is currently under way".

The work has forced a temporary rearrangement of the traffic system, so that access to the centre of Estepona is via Calle África. In addition, the town hall car park has been closed to the public, which is expected to reopen before Christmas, according to municipal sources.

Work is being carried out on a surface area of almost three kilometres on the road and pavements and involves the replacement of both the water transport and distribution and sewerage collectors. The width of the pavement on the east side will also be standardised and all the services affected by the work will be renewed.

The total execution period is five and a half months and will culminate in a large boulevard linking Avenidas San Lorenzo and España, linking the area of the new town hall, the seafront promenade and the town centre.