Crime

Manilva alleged serial burglar imprisoned after joint police raid recovers stolen goods

Guardia Civil and Local Police end a two-month crime spree across shops; suspect remanded in custody after "red-handed" escape and subsequent home raid

Europa Press

Málaga

Friday, 20 February 2026, 12:21

A judge has ordered the immediate imprisonment of a man linked to a series of brazen commercial burglaries that plagued local businesses throughout the winter.

The arrest, a result of a coordinated effort between the Guardia Civil of Manilva and the Local Police, marks the end of an investigation into four high-value robberies committed between December 2025 and January 2026.

The investigation

The breakthrough in the case occurred during a midnight patrol when Local Police officers caught the suspect in the act of forcing entry into a shop.

The Escape: Although the suspect managed to flee the scene on foot, the failed break-in provided investigators with critical identification leads.

The Raid: Following a rapid forensic investigation, judicial authorities authorized a search warrant for the suspect's residence.

The Recovery: Inside the home, police discovered a "treasure trove" of stolen merchandise. Along with items from the four reported Manilva robberies, officers seized additional goods linked to unsolved thefts in the surrounding area.

Legal consequences and Operation Manilva

The detainee faces four counts of robbery with force (burglary). Due to the repetitive nature of the crimes and the risk of flight, the judicial authority has ordered him to be remanded in custody without bail.

"The collaboration between local and state forces was vital in stopping a crime wave that was causing significant alarm among Manilva business owners," stated a spokesperson for the Guardia Civil.

While the primary suspect is behind bars, the investigation remains active. Forensic teams are currently cross-referencing the recovered stolen objects with recent police reports to see if more charges will be added.

