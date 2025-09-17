National Police smash one of 'most active and problematic' drug dealing points in Estepona

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 16:47 Share

The National Police on the Costa del Sol have dismantled one of the most active drug dealing points in Estepona, located in a flat in the Solís neighbourhood of the town. As a result of the operation, they have seized more than 500 packets of cocaine and heroin. A 61-year-old woman who was in charge of the illicit business has been arrested and charged with a crime against public health. The courts have ordered her to be remanded in custody.

According to a police statement, the situation around the drug selling point had become untenable due to the disturbance caused not only by the constant flow of drug addicts, who would abuse narcotic substances in parks and leisure spaces, but also by the increase in criminal activities associated with the drug trade, such as crimes against property.

Officers of the force's Udev narcotics group of the specialised and violent crime unit launched 'Operation Chocolata' after a tip-off pointing to small-scale drug-trafficking taking place in a property in Estepona.

The investigators carried out discreet raids in the neighbourhood and confirmed the incessant entry and exit of people who would go to the house to purchase drugs.

On several occasions, the police seized drugs from buyers near the suspect's flat. This action would later lead to a request for entry and search of the home, authorised by the competent judicial authority.

The woman's house had been fitted with a security grille through which small packets of drugs were sold to addicts who, in some cases and due to lack of money, would exchange stolen goods for doses of narcotics.

According to the investigation, approximately 50 buyers would attend this point of sale every day. Finally, one of the "most active and problematic drug selling points in Estepona in recent times" was dismantled.

As a result of the entry and search of the house, the investigators seized 550 cocaine packs, 137 heroin doses and 1,080 euros in cash. They also arrested the 61-year-old woman in charge of the illicit activity.