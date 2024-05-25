Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of the National Police station in Estepona. SUR
One person rushed to hospital after latest shooting incident on the Costa del Sol
A 33-year-old man was shot and wounded in the early hours of this Saturday morning, according to 112 Andalucía

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Saturday, 25 May 2024, 13:12

A 33 year-old-man was shot and injured early this Saturday morning (25 May) after a shooting incident in Estepona. The victim was rushed to the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella, 112 Andalucía confirmed to this newspaper.

The emergency services control room received the first calls about the incident at 00.20am. Apparently, several local residents alerted that they had heard gunshots in the Bel-Air residential development area, in Calle Agave. Later, at around 00.30am, 112 received further calls in which witnesses claimed that there had been a shooting on the El Presidente estate. The calls also came from the Hacienda del Sol residential community, according to 112.

SUR has learnt that between 8 and 10 shell casings were found at the scene of the incident. The National Police force said that the investigation is still under way, but no one has been arrested so far.

