112 incident

One dead after late-night crash involving two vehicles in Estepona

The accident happened on the A-7175 shortly before midnight

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Monday, 15 September 2025, 09:58

A man died early this morning after a collision between two vehicles on the A-7175 in the town of Estepona. According to information provided to SUR by the 112 Andalucía emergency agency (EMA), the accident happened at 11.47pm, at kilometre 2, in the direction of Benahavís.

The Guardia Civil, Local Police, emergency ambulance service and firefighters from Malaga's CPB provincial brigade had to free the trapped victim from the wreckage.

It appears that several people were also injured in the accident, although no further details have yet been released.

