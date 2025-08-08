Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The new ford crossing. SUR
Infrastructure

New river ford aims to make school runs and shopping trips easier in Estepona

The town hall has opened the crossing through the Guadalmansa river to traffic, connecting Cancelada with the Las Joyas, La Resina and Selwo residential areas

Emma Pérez-Romera

Estepona

Friday, 8 August 2025, 12:20

Estepona has opened a new ford through the Guadalmansa river to traffic, connecting Cancelada with the Las Joyas, La Resina and Selwo residential areas.

It is "with the aim of preventing residents of these areas from having to make unnecessary exits onto the A-7 motorway when travelling by car to the schools and shopping areas in the area," according to the town mayor José María García Urbano.

Safety

"These works have improved the functionality, accessibility, and safety of the rural road that existed between these developments, and the new ford will be usable for most of the year, as the Guadalmansa river only carries water sporadically during periods of intense and prolonged rainfall," according to municipal sources.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Regional government allocates two million euros to improve access roads to popular Malaga town
  2. 2 Protesters to gather in Marbella for another peaceful demonstration against bullfighting
  3. 3 This is where you can try a range of Latin American cuisine on the Costa del Sol this week
  4. 4 Why Restaurant escorpio in Benalmádena Is Worth Discovering
  5. 5 Junta de Andalucía allocates 233,000 euros for flood defences in Axarquía town
  6. 6 Mijas continues free sports initiative to promote healthy outdoor activities throughout August
  7. 7 Gibraltar officially removed from EU anti-money laundering risk list
  8. 8 Registration opens for spaces in new Mijas car park: these are the requirements
  9. 9 Looking to buy a home in Spain? Choose the real estate company Spanish families trust most
  10. 10 Malaga CF sign central defender Javi Montero on a free transfer

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish New river ford aims to make school runs and shopping trips easier in Estepona

New river ford aims to make school runs and shopping trips easier in Estepona