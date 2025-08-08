New river ford aims to make school runs and shopping trips easier in Estepona

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Friday, 8 August 2025, 12:20 Share

Estepona has opened a new ford through the Guadalmansa river to traffic, connecting Cancelada with the Las Joyas, La Resina and Selwo residential areas.

It is "with the aim of preventing residents of these areas from having to make unnecessary exits onto the A-7 motorway when travelling by car to the schools and shopping areas in the area," according to the town mayor José María García Urbano.

Safety

"These works have improved the functionality, accessibility, and safety of the rural road that existed between these developments, and the new ford will be usable for most of the year, as the Guadalmansa river only carries water sporadically during periods of intense and prolonged rainfall," according to municipal sources.