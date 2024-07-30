Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Costa del Sol town goes up in the world with a 40-metre big wheel
Costa del Sol town goes up in the world with a 40-metre big wheel

The new attraction in Estepona will be open to the public every day of the week in August and September

Isabel Méndez

Estepona

Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 17:25

Estepona on the Costa del Sol is aiming high in August and September with a new big wheel which will be located on the town's promenade at the junction of Avenida Juan Carlos I with Avenida España (next to the European Union roundabout). Visitors will be able to enjoy panoramic views of the town from the 40-metre-high attraction.

The Mederyt Group is in charge of the wheel and will begin assembly once the corresponding geotechnical study has been carried out and the relevant authorisations from Spain's coastal authority (Costas) have been obtained.

The Noria Princess will have 14 air-conditioned cabins, each of which can accommodate up to eight people. It will be open from 11am to midnight from Sunday to Thursday, while on Fridays, Saturdays and the evening before public holidays it will be open until 1am.

The entrance fee will be seven euros, although for people who are resident in Estepona and on the town hall's 'padrón' (municipal register) the price is five euros.

