Another case of group sexual assault in Malaga province: two men arrested for drug-facilitated rape of young woman

On the same day that SUR reported the gang-rape of an 18-year-old woman for which three people have been remanded in custody, the newspaper has learned that two other men have been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman on the beach in Manilva. The former incident is from October, while the latter dates back to September. Both victims immediately reported the incidents to the police.

On 30 September, a woman called the police and reported that she had woken up naked and semi-conscious on a beach in Sabinillas. She had obvious signs of having been sexually assaulted.

When the police arrived, they found her in a state of heightened anxiety. Once the police managed to help her calm down, they took her to a health centre for a medical examination.

The police's enquiries led them to discover that the victim had been in a vulnerable state, having been subjected to a chemical substance that had decreased her conscious capacity. The act was confirmed as non-consensual.

The investigation led the police to the two suspects, who were arrested. They have now been handed over to the judicial authorities. The judge authorised searches at the homes of both men, where the clothes they were wearing when they reportedly committed the crime were found.

The Guardia Civil also arrested two other people accused of covering up the crime.

Second case

This is yet another case of group sexual assault in Malaga province. On 30 October, an 18-year-old woman reported that she had been gang-raped by three men earlier that day. The medical exam she underwent was consistent with her testimony and the suspects, 18 and 19, have already been remanded in custody.

The incident occurred around 4am on 30 October. The young woman had gone to the Rossé VIP Club in the San Rafael industrial area in Malaga with her sister and some friends to celebrate a birthday.

Sometime in the early hours of the morning, she went out to the car park with one of the suspects, where they consensually kissed, as she told the police. However, at some point, two other young men appeared and the three of them sexually assaulted her, holding her hands to prevent her escape. This continued for half an hour.

The young woman told her sister and the two went to the police station. The three suspects were located and arrested. Although they denied the facts, referring to the act as consensual, the magistrate declared the victim's testimony "credible and convincing".

In addition, the provisional ruling states that two of the suspects have police records of previous sexual assaults, which they committed as underage individuals, which is why there was no judicial prosecution.