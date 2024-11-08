Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Dawn Short and Jacquie Marsh. SUR
Mobile hygiene unit in Estepona receives 500 euro boost from local floral club
Community spirit

Mobile hygiene unit in Estepona receives 500 euro boost from local floral club

The cheque was presented to Collective Calling representative Jacquie Marsh by the floral society's chairperson, Dawn Short

Tony Bryant

Estepona

Friday, 8 November 2024, 13:05

Estepona Floral Art Society held a fundraising coffee morning in aid of the Showered with Love mobile hygiene unit operated by Collective Calling. The event raised 500 euros for the Estepona-based charity.

The cheque was presented to Collective Calling representative Jacquie Marsh by the floral society's chairperson, Dawn Short.

Publicidad

