Mobile hygiene unit in Estepona receives 500 euro boost from local floral club

Tony Bryant Estepona Friday, 8 November 2024, 13:05

Estepona Floral Art Society held a fundraising coffee morning in aid of the Showered with Love mobile hygiene unit operated by Collective Calling. The event raised 500 euros for the Estepona-based charity.

The cheque was presented to Collective Calling representative Jacquie Marsh by the floral society's chairperson, Dawn Short.