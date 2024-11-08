Mobile hygiene unit in Estepona receives 500 euro boost from local floral club

Community spirit
Tony Bryant
Estepona
Friday, 8 November 2024, 13:05
Estepona Floral Art Society held a fundraising coffee morning in aid of the Showered with Love mobile hygiene unit operated by Collective Calling. The event raised 500 euros for the Estepona-based charity.
The cheque was presented to Collective Calling representative Jacquie Marsh by the floral society's chairperson, Dawn Short.
