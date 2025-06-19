Manilva offers more than sun and sea: discover the taste of its wines

Manilva Wines, an initiative led by Manilva’s tourism department in collaboration with local wineries, highlights the town’s winemaking tradition and aims to ... broaden its tourist appeal beyond sun and sand. Through tastings, guided tours and food experiences at local bodegas, the programme invites visitors to discover an authentic Manilva with deep roots and unmistakable flavour.

Set in a privileged spot between the sea and the mountains, Manilva has more to boast about than just its beaches. Its land, shaped by centuries of grape cultivation, is home to wineries that blend tradition with modern techniques to produce wines with a distinct character. The Muscat grape, a symbol of the town, is at the heart of many of the wines now marketed under the Sabor a Málaga brand.

With the support of the local council, three wineries, Bodegas Manilva, Bodega Ana García and Bodega Bocanegra, are opening their doors this summer to offer unique experiences with wine at the centre.

Wine tours for every palate

Bodegas Manilva offers a comprehensive experience, including a visit to the vineyards as well as a guided tour of two key areas: the production cellar and the ageing cellar. The activity concludes with a tasting of five wines, four of which are designated as originating from a specific region and carry the Sabor a Málaga seal, accompanied by a light snack.

The wines on offer are: Kalma (white), Kalma Rosé (rosé), Kalma Organic (organic), Pampanito (sweet) and fresh must straight from the barrel. Tastings take place every Friday at 8pm and cost 32 euros per person.

Elsewhere, Bodega Ana García offers two unmissable food and wine experiences: either a traditional lunch or dinner paired with local wines. As well as learning about the history of the winery, visitors can enjoy two house wines (one dry and one sweet) alongside classic Andalusian dishes such as gambas al pilpil, Iberian ham, paella with Iberian pork or secreto ibérico with potatoes, among others.

Lunch is available on any day with advance booking, while dinner is held every Wednesday. Both experiences are priced at 50 euros per person.

Another quality option comes from Bodega Bocanegra. Every Tuesday, visitors can take part in a wine tasting of two local varieties, enjoy a selection of tapas and explore the vineyards, all for 25 euros per person. For something more complete, Thursdays offer a fixed-menu lunch or dinner featuring carpaccio salad, secreto ibérico and dessert, paired with the house wine. This experience is priced at 40 euros per person.

Wine, culture and sustainable tourism

These initiatives aim to bring new life to Manilva’s rural surroundings, promote sustainable tourism and connect visitors with the town’s most authentic traditions. Activities are available in Spanish, English, French and German, and are designed for both tourists and local residents who want to rediscover the area from a new angle.

Bookings can be made Monday to Friday, from 8.30am to 2.30pm at Manilva’s Tourist Office, or in the afternoon by calling 619 729 092 or 672 145 956.