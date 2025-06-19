Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Manilva offers more than sun and sea: discover the taste of its wines

Bodegas Manilva, Bodega Ana García and Bodega Bocanegra, are opening their doors this summer to offer unique experiences with wine at the centre

Sur in English

Manilva

Thursday, 19 June 2025, 18:22

Manilva Wines, an initiative led by Manilva’s tourism department in collaboration with local wineries, highlights the town’s winemaking tradition and aims to ... broaden its tourist appeal beyond sun and sand. Through tastings, guided tours and food experiences at local bodegas, the programme invites visitors to discover an authentic Manilva with deep roots and unmistakable flavour.

