Protest
Manilva and surrounding areas face 39 months without a local fire station
The closure follows a report citing building deficiencies compromising firefighter safety
Emma Pérez-Romera
Manilva
Friday, 20 June 2025, 14:18
Manilva and its surrounding areas will be without a fire station for 39 months during the construction of new facilities, according to the Malaga provincial authority. Instead, Estepona will cover emergencies for Manilva, Casares and Gaucín.
The closure follows a report citing building deficiencies compromising firefighter safety, though mayors claim they weren't shown this document.
