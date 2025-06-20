Manilva and surrounding areas face 39 months without a local fire station

Archive image of the demonstration on 9 June in Manilva against the closure of the station.

Manilva and its surrounding areas will be without a fire station for 39 months during the construction of new facilities, according to the Malaga provincial authority. Instead, Estepona will cover emergencies for Manilva, Casares and Gaucín.

The closure follows a report citing building deficiencies compromising firefighter safety, though mayors claim they weren't shown this document.