Archive image of the demonstration on 9 June in Manilva against the closure of the station. Emma Pérez-Romera
Protest

Manilva and surrounding areas face 39 months without a local fire station

The closure follows a report citing building deficiencies compromising firefighter safety

Emma Pérez-Romera

Manilva

Friday, 20 June 2025, 14:18

Manilva and its surrounding areas will be without a fire station for 39 months during the construction of new facilities, according to the Malaga provincial authority. Instead, Estepona will cover emergencies for Manilva, Casares and Gaucín.

The closure follows a report citing building deficiencies compromising firefighter safety, though mayors claim they weren't shown this document.

