Man stabbed while trying to break up a fight in Estepona

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A man was stabbed after he allegedly tried to break up a brawl in Estepona at the weekend.

According to 112 Andalucía sources, the alarm was raised about 6.30am on Sunday 22 October. A person, claiming to be the victim's friend, said he had been stabbed while trying to break up a fight near the access roundabout to the town's port.

Police and paramedics rushed to the area and found the wounded man at the scene. He was transferred to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella. Investigations into the alleged stabbing are ongoing.