Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Port of Estepona (file image). SUR
Man stabbed while trying to break up a fight in Estepona
112 incident

Man stabbed while trying to break up a fight in Estepona

The victim was rushed to hospital after his friend alerted the emergency services on Sunday morning

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 23 October 2023, 11:11

Compartir

A man was stabbed after he allegedly tried to break up a brawl in Estepona at the weekend.

According to 112 Andalucía sources, the alarm was raised about 6.30am on Sunday 22 October. A person, claiming to be the victim's friend, said he had been stabbed while trying to break up a fight near the access roundabout to the town's port.

Police and paramedics rushed to the area and found the wounded man at the scene. He was transferred to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella. Investigations into the alleged stabbing are ongoing.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 These are the 53 latest restaurants in Andalucía to appear in Repsol's good food guide for Spain
  2. 2 Storm Bernard leaves one dead in Andalucía as more than 1,500 emergency incidents reported
  3. 3 The last moments of Ray, the biker who died in an accident on A-357 near Malaga which involved a police officer
  4. 4 Ángela, the newborn baby abandoned on a Malaga street, is now with a foster family
  5. 5 In pictures... the Malaga city run, a race for everyone
  6. 6 In photos... Spain's best triathletes put on a show in Malaga's Muelle Uno marina
  7. 7 Watch as police rescue trapped eagle owl from a barbed wire fence in Malaga
  8. 8 Adrian Meronk claims victory in the Andalucía Masters
  9. 9 Flood of pink as Idiliq Group commemorates World Breast Cancer Day
  10. 10 Man stabbed while trying to break up a fight in Estepona

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad