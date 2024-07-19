Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Suspect, 67, in custody in connection with Costa del Sol forest fire
112 incident

Suspect, 67, in custody in connection with Costa del Sol forest fire

A house had to be evacuated and the MA-8300 closed to traffic for two hours due to the blaze earlier this month in Casares

SUR

Friday, 19 July 2024, 14:04

Guardia Civil officers have arrested an individual for allegedly starting a forest fire in Paraje Arroyo Hondo in the municipality of Casares (Malaga) on Friday 5 July. The events took place just two kilometres from the town, in a wooded area with several inhabited properties close to the origin of the fire, according to a statement released by the authorities.

One of the houses had to be evacuated and suffered material damage. The MA-8300 was also closed to traffic for two hours as it was affected by the incident.

The fire was extinguished by Infoca firefighters from Manilva and Estepona, with the help of four seaplanes, three helicopters, the Guardia Civil and the Casares Local Police.

According to the Guardia Civil, after the first investigations, "there were clear indications that the possible perpetrator was a man resident in Casares who was close to the place where the fire started".

A 67-year-old man with a criminal record, who had three cigarette lighters seized, was arrested in suspicion of a forest fire offence.

The proceedings were handed over to court number 4 of Estepona, which ordered the man, who was arrested in Marbella, to be remanded in custody.

