The old tourist office in Calle Torre Almenara, near the port. SUR
Community protest

Local residents oppose youth hostel plan

Residents from 11 developments in the Estepona port area are collecting signatures in an attempt to halt plans to turn the old tourist information office into a youth hostel

E. Pérez-Romera

Friday, 27 June 2025, 11:37

Residents from 11 developments in the Estepona port area are collecting signatures in an attempt to halt plans to turn the old tourist information office into a youth hostel.

Representative Rosa Fernández Leñero listed some of the objections: the area is already saturated, with a lack of services, there is no space for coaches, this is not an area of cultural or sports facilities for young people and it will cause disturbances for close neighbours, among other complaints.

