Almost 50 lifeguards will monitor Estepona's beaches and help keep bathers safe this summer

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Thursday, 19 June 2025, 20:13 Compartir

Estepona has launched this year's lifeguard and surveillance service on the busiest beaches in the municipality.

Forty-five lifeguards, an ambulance with a technician and a nurse and a rescue boat with a skipper and a lifeguard are the main safety measures that will be in place during the summer. These professionals will monitor and ensure the protection of the 22 kilometres of Estepona's coastline. The service will be open from 12pm until 8pm, every day until 15 September.

This year some 17 new lifeguard towers have been added. Their design ensures that they are resistant to ultraviolet radiation, humidity, impacts and aggressions.

Councillor Susana Aragón said that the beach maintenance and cleaning service in the municipality has been enhanced with the addition of three tractors, two buggies, a crane truck, a rake-leveling implement, a medium-screen beach cleaner, a multilink trailer, 2 cane-collecting implements, a generator, 3 leaf blowers, 3 pressure washers, and 5 brush cutters.

"Beach maintenance is one of the town hall's priorities. This work, although applied more widely during the summer months, is carried out all year round," she said.

Persons with reduced mobility

Susana Aragón also stated that the town hall has installed infrastructure to facilitate access to the sea for people with reduced mobility.

Amphibious crutches or chairs will be available at first aid stations. There are also specialised showers located on the Playa del Cristo and on the Playa de La Rada at the Monterroso river, where the town hall offers an assisted bathing service every year.