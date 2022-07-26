Fire crews tackle wildfire on residential development in Estepona The fire was declared at 5.45pm this Tuesday afternoon, 26 July, in the Costa del Sol town

The Junta de Andalucía’s Plan Infoca brigade has reported a forest fire in Estepona, on the Costa del Sol, at 5.45pm this Tuesday afternoon, 26 July.

Apparently the blaze started in an area of cane fields in the Beverly Hills residential developement. According to a comment on the specialist brigade's Facebook page there are two outbreaks.

In its latest update the specialist fire fighting brigade said it had deployed one helicopter and nine firefighters. Malaga provincial brigade firefighters are also tackling the flames.

More to follow…