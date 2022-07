Forest fire declared in Benahavís by Plan Infoca The Junta's specialist brigade reported the incident in the Río Guadalmina area at 6.20pm this Tuesday afternoon, 26 July

The Junta's de Andalucía's specialist Plan Infoca brigade has declared a forest fire in the Malaga municipality of Benahavís at 6.20pm this Tuesday afternoon, 26 July.

The brigade reported that two helicopters, as well as personnel on the ground, had been deployed to tackle the flames.