Mijas forest fire: Level 1 emergency plan activated, properties evacuated and AP-7 closed in both directions According to the town mayor, people on the Vetania residential development have been evacuated as a precautionary measure

This Tuesday afternoon, 26 July, a new forest fire has been reported, again in Mijas. On this occasion, the fire broke out around 3.30pm, when numerous people called the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room to report the flames.

Members of Junta’s Plan Infoca specialist brigade are already on the scene, along with members of Malaga’s provincial fire brigade.

The mayor of the Costa del Sol Town, Josele González, told SUR that residents of the Vetania residential development have been evacuated due to the proximity of the fire.

INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 26, 2022

"The fire seems to be in a low area of ​​​​the mountain and that is why people have been evacuated from these homes, but we hope that as soon as the Infoca helicopters intervene, it can be controlled and people can return to their homes," he said.

In addition, traffic has been cut in both directions on the AP-7 between kilometres 201 and 214 due to the smoke from the fire.

At 5pm the Junta's delegate, Carmen Casero, announced the activation of Level 1 of the Forest Fire Emergency Plan. This level is declared in those fires where the need to implement Plan Infoca measures for the protection of people and non-forest assets is foreseen.

ACTUALIZAMOS | #IFMijas, en paraje "Majadilla del Muerto". Medios:

🔸 Aéreos: 6

2 🛩️carga en tierra,

1 medio

1 semipesado

1 Súper Puma

1 Kamov

INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 26, 2022

Plan Infoca on its Twitter account, detailed that six aircraft have been deployed, as well as 32 forest firefighters, an operations technician and an environmental agent to deal with the flames.