'Influencer' reports theft of 60,000-euro Rolex and other valuables while asleep in luxury villa on Costa del Sol

The Guardia Civil is investigating a new burglary incident at a villa on the Costa del Sol and, once again, with a very similar modus operandi: the assailants have acted with stealth while the residents were asleep, even entering their bedroom without them noticing anything.

The complaint, which the police are already investigating, was filed by Noemí Hopper, a young 'influencer'. She has 1.4 million followers on TikTok and more than 300,000 on Instagram and she identifies herself on her profile as an actress and content creator. In addition to bringing the incident to the attention of the Guardia Civil, she posted a video on her social media networks to warn of the theft.

According to the report, Noemí and four other friends had rented a luxury villa in Benahavís since 15 July. On the morning of the 21st, when they woke up, they discovered that someone had entered the villa and searched all its rooms, seizing the valuables they found in their path.

The group of young people noticed that a blue Chanel handbag belonging to Noemí, valued at 8,600 euros was missing, and also a Rolex watch valued at 60,000 euros belonging to one of her friends, an American influencer. He claims that he left the watch on the bedside table, just a few centimetres from his head. "I feel violated", the young man said in another video on his social media networks.

The villa where they were staying, "extremely beautiful and expensive", according to the owner of the watch, has a security guard service and also an alarm, although it had not been set that night. The young people suspect that the burglar - or burglars - broke into the house through the sliding door in the living room.