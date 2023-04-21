Improvements for the Manilva ecological reserve The construction of five floating walkways has been proposed

Manilva

Experts from the Junta regional government visited the Playas de Manilva ecological reserve this week, with the aim of continuing to make improvements to the area.

The latest proposal includes the installation of five floating walkways so that visitors can enjoy the "exceptional flora of this natural environment".

The area is "visited on a daily basis by hundreds of people", according to Manilva town hall officials, "which is why we want to improve and preserve it".