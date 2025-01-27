Luxury hotel group Ikos is looking for 200 staff for its five-star resort on the Costa del Sol and in Mallorca

Pilar Martínez Málaga Monday, 27 January 2025, 11:39 Compartir

Greek luxury hotel chain Ikos is looking for 200 workers to cover the high-season demand both at its five-star resort in Estepona, Costa del Sol, and at its hotel in Palma de Mallorca. A recruitment day at the NH hotel in Malaga has been scheduled for Friday 31 January. "We want to attract candidates for key positions in the facilities in Spain: Ikos Andalusia, in Estepona, and Ikos Porto Petro, in Mallorca, as well as other locations of the chain in Greece," Ikos representatives said.

Ikos first expanded to Spain with the resort in Malaga province, opening a top category hotel, with 411 rooms and suites spread across seven buildings and some twenty villas. The luxury chain is now looking for people to fill both operational and management positions, mainly focused on the sectors responsible for rooms, restaurants and bars, as well as general management positions for the different hotels.

In addition, Ikos has opened an opportunity for students who want to start their career in the hotel sector. "As part of its commitment to talent, the group offers high-quality jobs, including accommodation and meals for the full duration of the contract," said Ikos representatives.

The management and HR teams of Ikos Andalusia will be present at the recruitment event, to answer questions and present business opportunities. They have stated that the conference represents "a unique opportunity for those who wish to be part of Ikos Resorts, which currently has seven properties between Greece and Spain and continues to expand at a dizzying pace". Those interested should complete a registration form, which is available at this link.

All Ikos hotels offer the 'All-Inclusive Luxury' service, as well as menus created by Michelin-star chefs, personalised experiences and treatments by the renowned French beauty firm Anne Semonin, numerous indoor and heated outdoor swimming facilities, 24-hour room service and play areas for children.