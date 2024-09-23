Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Nao Victoria file image. SUR
Historic ship sails into Estepona and opens its decks to the public
Historic ship sails into Estepona and opens its decks to the public

The Nao Victoria will dock at the Costa del Sol resort's marina on 24 September for a short visit

SUR

Estepona

Monday, 23 September 2024, 09:17

The replica of the ship that sailed around the world between 1519 and 1522 can be visited in Estepona from September 24 to 29 from 10am to 8 pm during its stay. The Nao Victoria, the replica of the ship captained by Fernando de Magallanes and Juan Sebastián Elcano that sailed around the world five centuries ago, will tie up at dock 5 in the Costa del Sol's marina.

This vessel was built for the Expo exhibition in Seville in 1992 and is the only replica of the original ship that has completed a trip around the world to date.

In 2004, the Nao Victoria reproduced the feat of the first circumnavigation of the world in order to publicise the greatest maritime feat of all time, carried out by Spanish sailors. At the time, the ship left Seville with a crew of 20 men and from 2004 to 2006 travelled more than 26,800 miles, visited 17 countries and five continents and became the first replica of a ship to circumnavigate the world.

The Nao Victoria respects all the elements of the original vessel; its designer and builder was Ignacio Fernández Vidal who carried out an exhaustive historical study to faithfully reproduce all its forms and details. For eight months, shipwrights and engineers worked on its construction, following the utmost historical rigour.

During its stay in Estepona, the public will be able to board the ship and explore its decks, the interior of the vessel and learn what life was like there during the voyage.

Visitor tickets can be purchased at the following link tickets.fundacionnaovictoria.org and cost three euros for children aged five to ten; free for children under five; six euros for adults and 15 euros for families (two adults plus up to 2 children aged between two and five).

