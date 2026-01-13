Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Fugitive from Turkish justice arrested in Estepona in connection with a murder involving firearms

The woman, wanted by Interpol, was in hiding in a residential area in this popular seaside town

E. PRESS

Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 15:05

The National Police have arrested in Estepona (Malaga) a fugitive from Turkish justice in connection with the murder of a man in 2018 in Turkey.

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested under a warrant issued by Interpol calling for her extradition to Turkey to serve a 13-year prison sentence, said the National Police in a statement.

A report to police of alleged real estate fraud led officers attached to the heritage unit of Estepona police station to come across a female, Turkish citizen who, after further investigation, turned out to be a fugitive from Turkish authorities. The fugitive was hiding in a residential development in this Malaga town.

The Interpol arrest warrant sought the woman's arrest to serve her time for the fatal shooting of a man outside a bar in Bodrum, Turkey, in June 2018.

According to the warrant, despite not being the one who pulled the trigger, the woman now detained on the Costa del Sol "acted in concert" with other individuals in deliberately murdering the victim. Disagreements in a "business relationship" triggered the violent death.

Following her arrest on 8 January in Estepona, on the next day the woman was brought before the central court of instruction number 4 for referral to the national courts.

