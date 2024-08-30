Two arrested in connection with fraudulent property transaction involving luxury villa valued at 3.5 million euros

SUR Malaga Friday, 30 August 2024, 16:15 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

National Police officers have arrested two people involved in the fraudulent sale, before a notary in Estepona, of a property for the price of 1,200,000 euros. The alleged perpetrators of the crime, who were arrested in the Malaga province town of Manilva and neighbouring Cadiz, allegedly used fraudulent documentation to impersonate the administrators of the company that owned the property.

The top-end property, located on the luxury Sotogrande residential development in the Cadiz town of San Roque, covers more than 5,000 square metres and has a current market value of 3,500,000 euros, the force said in a statement.

The investigation, carried out by officers from Estepona National Police headquarters began after a complaint was lodged by representatives of a company that owned the luxury property. On the basis of the complaint and in view of the possibility of the fraudulent sale of other properties belonging to the company, the investigators reported the facts to the judicial authority. Then, continuing with the investigation, they verified that, on dates prior to the reported facts, multiple notarial dealings had been carried out in the name of the company in notary's offices in the provinces of Seville and Malaga, which were not recognised by their legitimate administrator.

According to the investigations, the alleged fraudsters had initially appeared at a notary's office in Seville, presenting a false agreement of the owner's company, through which one of those investigated was appointed sole administrator of the company. Subsequently, by means of another notarial deed, the latter granted a power of attorney to another, granting full legal disposition and action for the sale of the property in question.

Property worth 395,000 euros

Then, one of the fraudsters went to another notary's office in the Andalusian capital to materialise the sale of the property for a price of 395,000 euros, with the purchaser providing a cheque for 5,000 euros and the rest of the money remaining at the disposal of the notary pending ratification of the seller's appointment as proxy, which never happened.

Approximately two months later, in a notary's office in Estepona, a man - by showing a fraudulent ID card - pretending to be the legitimate administrator of the company, attempted to carry out the sale of the aforementioned Sotogrande property at a price of around 1,200,000 euros. To do so, three bank cheques were issued which were introduced into the financial market via third party companies.

Subsequently, police officers managed to identify and arrest the two people for their alleged involvement in the events, attributing to them several crimes of attempted fraud, as well as crimes of falsification of public documents, falsification of private documents and money laundering, among others. Both have been remanded in custody without bail.