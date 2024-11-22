Former mayor says sentence proves legality of Estepona planning deals Socialist Antonio Barrientos has spoken out about the Astapa alleged corruption case that began 18 years ago

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 22 November 2024, 16:48

The former Socialist mayor of Estepona, Antonio Barrientos, has said that a recent court sentence has proved the legality of all the planning deals reached when he was at the helm of the town hall (between 2003 and 2008).

The sentence was the result of the Astapa case, which began 18 years ago and resulted in the arrest of Barrientos and numerous others accused of planning corruption in 2008. After the long investigation and trial, 15 defendants were given small bans on holding public office and 31 were acquitted.

Barrientos himself was found guilty of continued passive bribery and sentenced to five years and seven days of suspension of public employment and a 40,000-euro fine. He has said that he will appeal the sentence. "My conduct has been impeccable," he said at a press conference on Thursday, stressing that none of the accusations of corruption or embezzlement had been proved.

"It's clear that the town hall always acted in defence of the public [finances]," he said, adding that his own sentence "is for having accepted the odd gift, which was offered due to my office, not for unfair conduct".

He said that the prosecution was based on deals with property developers that were allegedly "irregular" and that the sentence proves that they were carried out with "scrupulous legality".