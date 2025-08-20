Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Eco Amigos during a previous clean-up campaign earlier this year. SUR
Environment

Eco-friendly volunteer group announces next clean-up campaigns on the Costa del Sol

Eco Amigos, formed by a number of foreign residents in November 2024, is appealing for people to join the events in Sabanillas and Marbella

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 20 August 2025, 12:19

A group of foreign residents in Casares Costa are continuing their efforts to tackle the ever-increasing amounts of man-made rubbish on local beaches and public spaces. Eco Amigos, a group formed in November 2024, has announced that its next campaign will take place at the La Noria IV estate in Sabinillas on Sunday 31 August, from 9am. The environmentally-friendly group is appealing for volunteers to help remove the abundance of discarded rubbish, like plastic containers, cans, bottle tops, food packaging and other debris.

The volunteers, who recycle as much collected waste as possible, have already held several clean-up campaigns in Casares Costa, and now they intend to expand their geographical area.

On 20 September 2025, World Clean Up Day, the group will team up with the Costa Women community for a women-only clean-up event in and around Marbella’s old town.

World Clean Up Day is an event that encourages people worldwide to participate in clean-up activities to raise awareness about waste management and promote a cleaner environment.

