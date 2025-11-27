Estepona transforms Benahavís road with new pedestrian walkway and safety improvements

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Thursday, 27 November 2025, 18:55 Share

Estepona town hall has started the renovation of the urban section of the Benahavís road, with new pavement and traffic improvement measures. The aim is to respond to the demands of residents and increase road safety.

The work is being carried out on the 2.3 kilometres between the Mar y Monte and Avenida Alquería roundabouts - a section of the A-7175, the ownership of which recently passed to the municipality following the approval of the deed of cession by the road infrastructure department of the Andalusian regional government.

"With this change of ownership, the town hall can now meet a historical demand of the residents of the area, who have been for years requesting both the creation of a safe pedestrian route and actions to reduce the speed of vehicles on this access route to numerous residential areas," mayor José María García Urbano said.

García Urbano, who visited the infrastructure work, stated that, once completed, this section "will facilitate the transit of all the people who live in the area".

The project includes the construction of a pavement on the eastern side of the road, "allowing a pedestrian connection between the A-7 and Avenida de La Alquería", the implementation of road safety measures and the installation of "pedestrian crossings and a new lighting system". In addition, the area will be landscaped, with newly planted trees, which will aesthetically improve the section.

The work has a budget of 1,358,000 euros and a completion period of four months. The execution of the project is not expected to hinder traffic, as the competent authorities will ensure compatibility between the work and the circulation of vehicles.