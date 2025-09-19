Estepona town hall awards 3.5m euro construction contract for new velodrome

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Friday, 19 September 2025, 16:34 Share

Estepona town hall has announced the awarding of the construction contract for a new sports facility in the municipality - a velodrome. The winning bid belongs to the Ecofilia-Pinus joint venture. The contract is worth 3,437,410.91 euros, with Spain's IVA sales tax included. This budget amount includes the shortening of the initial execution period to a total of nine months.

The project envisages the creation of a velodrome "within a peri-urban park with a surface area of more than 20,000 square metres, a sloping running track for cyclists, as well as a state-of-the-art artificial turf pitch prepared to host both rugby and 11-a-side football matches".

The plan is to equip the stadium with several levels of stands for an initial capacity of 1,000 spectators. "The complex will also include toilets, changing rooms, a gym, offices and storage spaces," municipal sources say.

The location chosen for the stadium is a plot of land located in the north-west of the municipality, next to Arroyo de Monterroso and Camino de las Mesas. The first step is to provide the plot with basic services: water, sewage and electricity.

The same sources state that "the dimensions of the pitch have been defined following the criteria established in the regulations on sports facilities and spaces (NIDE), drawn up by the higher sports council, which includes the technical conditions necessary for the practice of both football and rugby. Similarly, the design of the cycling track complies with the specifications set out in the UCI cycling sport regulations".