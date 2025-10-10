Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
An Estepona public bus on Avenida de Juan Carlos I. SUR.
Transport

Estepona town hall renews public transport contract for another year

The budget has been increased to 700,000 euros and includes, among other things, the replacement of part of the fleet

Emma Pérez-Romera

Emma Pérez-Romera

Estepona

Friday, 10 October 2025, 14:28

Estepona town hall has announced an increase in the budget for public transport, after renewing the contract with the Avanza company for another year. The investment for the next year reaches 697,634 euros, which is 96,000 more than the last contract.

"The aim is to improve the service, which includes strengthening controls to ensure compliance with the timetables," the town hall said.

However, the contract does not include an increase in interurban routes, which has been criticised by the socialist party (PSOE). According to PSOE, the three routes that have been operating until now (Avenida Litoral-Beverly Hills; Avenida Juan Carlos I-Hospital-Bermuda Beach; and Estepona-Cruce Benahavís) are not enough to serve all passengers.

PSOE spokesperson Emma Molina stated that "the increase in the contract does not really imply an improvement in the service, because the lines are not being extended, which is what users have been demanding for some time, especially those who use the line to San Pedro". According to Molina, the line to San Pedro (79) has the highest volume of passengers, which leads to recurrent collapses.

The spokesperson criticised the town hall for increasing the budget but, at the same time, not improving routes, frequencies, stops and provision of information. "Residents in the eastern area, which is the most populated, will continue being unable to get to work, while tourists will keep being left stranded on bus stops," Molina said.

The town hall has confirmed that some of the current buses will be replaced by others of larger size and number of seats that will start operating in the coming weeks. However, it is not clear whether the buses will be new or second-hand.

The contract stipulates that "Avanza will be responsible for the complete maintenance or replacement of the vehicles and the management of complaints and suggestions from users". The town hall's responsibility is to carry out regular inspeections and make sure that the service provided to passengers is of the highest quality. In order to do this, municipal workers will survey people.

The town hall is already working on the preparation of a tender for the next concession, "which will be for a longer period and for a higher amount, with the aim of improving the service in response to the growing demands of the population".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New viewpoints will allow visitors to enjoy Costa del Sol beauty spot
  2. 2 New European Union entry/exit system to be introduced gradually at airports in Spain over next few months
  3. 3 Art, sea and elegance: the new language of luxury
  4. 4 Benalmádena ice rink to reopen for season with big charity event for local girl
  5. 5 Oktoberfest comes to eastern Costa del Sol town
  6. 6 Autumn lunch date to support stray and abandoned cats and dogs at Mijas animal shelter
  7. 7 Torre de Vega: authentic home cooking and top-quality cuts of meat
  8. 8 Costa del Sol-based arts organisation wins international award for volunteer work
  9. 9 Mijas tees up new municipal golf school aimed at local youngsters
  10. 10 Local shopping campaign launched on eastern Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Estepona town hall renews public transport contract for another year

Estepona town hall renews public transport contract for another year