Estepona puts construction of new 4-million-euro velodrome out to tender

Estepona town hall has put out to tender the construction of its new velodrome that "will allow the expansion of the network of sports facilities which the town has been equipped with over the last decade".

The project envisages a peri-urban park with a surface area of more than 20,000 square metres, which will have "a sloping area for cyclists" - known as a velodrome - as well as a state-of-the-art artificial grass pitch for sports such as rugby and 11-a-side football.

The new sports facility will have an oval shape, stands for 1,000 spectators, toilets, changing rooms, gym, offices and storage spaces.

It will be built next to the Monterroso stream and Camino de las Mesas. The town hall is already working on providing the plot of land with water, sewage and electricity services and connections.

The base budget for the tender is set at 3,947,870 euros, including IVA (Spain's sales tax). It is expected that the velodrome will be finished one year after the start of the work.

In addition, municipal sources have announced that the town hall is planning to built 300 social housing units around the sports facility.