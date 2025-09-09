Costa del Sol town finally starts the process of regulating electric scooter users

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Tuesday, 9 September 2025, 17:23 Share

Estepona town hall has begun the process of regulating the use of electric scooters in the town by drawing up a new local bylaw covering the circulation and use of personal mobility vehicles (PMVs).

Signs have already been installed on the promenade and the main shopping streets, Calle Terraza and Calle Real, with information about the traffic regulations of Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) which prohibit the circulation of these vehicles in pedestrian areas.

"The aim of the municipal regulation is to introduce a complete regulation regarding PMVs, to reinforce the commitment to improving public space, road safety, new forms of transport, clean energy and the quality of life in the town and the peaceful coexistence of its citizens," said deputy mayor, Ana Velasco, who also indicated that "the full text still needs to be drafted, taken to councillors for approval and to pass the relevant public exhibition period".

From 2022

The socialist spokesperson, Emma Molina, explained that "since 2022 we have repeatedly presented this bylaw to the council, as we saw the need to regulate circulation in Estepona's cycle lanes and all were voted against by the government team, until the last one we presented in February 2025 which was approved unanimously".

Two people have died in accidents with VMPs in Estepona in recent years. The last one was in September 2023, when an elderly woman was hit by an electric scooter at a pedestrian crossing.

A new challenge for the town hall and the Local Police will be to enforce this rule on Estepona's section of the Malaga coastal footpath (Senda Litoral de Málaga) where pedestrians, cyclists and scooters share the space. Scooters can cause particular problems, when used at high speed or users fail to signal, especially at dusk and in the sections that are not well-lit.

Estepona's Local Police officers have already been asked to start fining anyone who does not comply with the DGT regulations on VMPs, according to municipal sources.