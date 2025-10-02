Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A group of senior citizens enjoying a sporting activity in Estepona. SUR.
Costa del Sol town hall and Cudeca to train volunteers to help the elderly

The collaboration agreement between the two organisations also includes a programme aimed at combatting loneliness among older people

Emma Pérez-Romera

Emma Pérez-Romera

Estepona

Thursday, 2 October 2025, 16:26

Estepona town hall on the western Costa del Sol has reached a collaboration agreement with the Cudeca Foundation to set up a social volunteering programme to help combat loneliness among older people.

Daniel García, councillor for the senior citizens, explained that "this initiative aims to respond to a circumstance in our society such as the ageing population and the progressive disconnection of many elderly people from their family, neighbourhood and community environment".

Loneliness is a public health problem that has a direct impact on the physical, mental and emotional health of older people. Despite its seriousness, it remains a silent reality that affects many people on a daily basis.

García also explained that "the collaboration agreement reached with the Cudeca Foundation will serve to train volunteers who have always played an essential role in Estepona, people who accompany, listen and are present for those in need".

He went on to say that "the agreement with Cudeca is an important step forward in the comprehensive care of our older people. We cannot allow anyone to grow old feeling alone or without support. Through volunteering, we reinforce the community network and highlight the importance of accompanying with sensitivity and respect".

Volunteering

Eva Víbora Martín, from Cudeca's volunteering and research department, explained at the presentation of this agreement that "the training programme will address both practical and emotional aspects of accompaniment, including communication skills, the design of meaningful activities, dealing with complex situations and knowledge of environmental resources, with an ethical approach committed to human dignity".

Councillor for social welfare, María Aguilar, pointed out that "this new volunteer programme will have 30 places available" and the town hall is encouraging people to sign up "to be an active part of the change".

