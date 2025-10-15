Restaurant manager arrested for sexually assaulting three waitresses on Costa del Sol

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 15:47 Share

A 30-year-old man has been arrested by the National Police on the Costa del Sol on suspicion of sexual assault concerning three waitresses under his management at a restaurant in Estepona. The alleged victims are all in their 20s.

The incidents are said to have happened in the last two months. The police investigation began on 19 September, when a young woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a colleague.

The victim said that the man was her immediate boss. According to her account, he took her to a secluded part of the restaurant premises where he started to kiss her and touch different parts of her body, while trying to get her to do the same. The young woman told the police that she had managed to get away from him.

More testimonies

During the investigation, launched by the family and women's services unit of the National Police, another waitress testified and reported a similar situation. As per her account, the manager had also taken her to a quiet part of the restaurant, where he had abused her.

While the police were studying the two testimonies, the third victim came forward. She also reported having been inappropriately touched by the manager. A witness confirmed the suspect's behaviour at work.

This led to the arrest of the suspect. As a result, the police discovered his Central American origin and learned that he has been living and working in Spain illegally.