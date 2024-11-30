Estepona plans to build an indoor swimming pool on Avenida Puerta del Mar

María Albarral Marbella Saturday, 30 November 2024, 08:13

Estepona town council has given the green light to the tendering procedure for the construction and operation of a new indoor swimming pool to be located on a municipally owned plot in the Camino de las Mesas part of town, between Calle Países Bajos, Calle Francia and Avenida Puerta del Mar. The project for the construction of new sports facilities in this area includes, in addition to the indoor swimming pool, spaces for other sports, mainly racket sports, together with parking areas and some urbanisation of the surroundings. The tender includes the concession to place into private hands both the construction as well as the operation of the sports complex on a plot of 11,150 square metres of land.

Requirements

Proposals shall comply with a specific set of requirements that includes a building to house at least a 25 x 25-metre heated swimming pool and, optionally, a children's pool (teaching and paddling). It must have tiered seating with capacity for at least 200 people.

The complex will be accompanied by a minimum of six racquet courts, of which at least four will be for padel tennis and two for regular tennis. The courts must be of synthetic resin for padel and clay for tennis with transparent enclosures and comply with any further regulations required by each sport. The project also envisages an outdoor space for other sports or activities, including at least two petanque courts.

The building must house facilities such as toilets, changing rooms, admin offices and service premises necessary for the smooth operation of the complex and, optionally, recreation and meeting rooms, teaching rooms for theory classes, gymnasium, sports shop and food and catering.

This will be complemented by a car park to accommodate a minimum of 40 vehicles.