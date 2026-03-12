Estepona offers central government six municipal plots to build 109 subsidised housing units

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Thursday, 12 March 2026, 18:22 Share

Estepona town hall will propose at the next full council meeting to make six municipally-owned plots available to the central government, on which a total of 109 subsidised housing units (VPOs) could be built.

The land is located in three areas of the municipality: Casas del Padrón, Llanos de la Boladilla and Camino de Cortes. Specifically, two plots in Casas del Padrón would allow 22 and 23 dwellings to be built; another two in Llanos de la Boladilla would have the capacity for 9 and 17; while in Camino de Cortes 17 and 21 subsidised dwellings could be built.

“The initiative aims for the municipality to benefit from state programmes designed to increase the supply of affordable housing,” said mayor José María García Urbano.

The mayor added that the proposal "responds to the recent announcement by the central government to mobilise up to 23 billion euros in public and private funds to boost housing construction in Spain through the Spain grows fund, with the aim of financing some 15,000 homes per year". According to Urbano, the municipal initiative aims to facilitate collaboration between administrations and allow Estepona to benefit from these measures.

According to the town hall, the plots are part of a pool of public land that the council has been considering in recent years to expand the municipality’s social housing stock. In this context, the governing team points out that “since 2011, various initiatives have been promoted, including the construction of around 100 social housing units in the Juan Benítez area”.

Camino de Cortes

Currently, the council claims to be working on various projects that could exceed 1,200 subsidised housing units in the municipality. Among the initiatives planned in the short term is the tendering of four plots of land to build some 200 subsidised housing units for affordable rentals, aimed especially at young people and residents with low incomes.

Additionally, other projects are currently in progress in Camino de Cortes. In this area, the council has planned the construction of 308 social housing units: 117 in the Camino de Cortes south area, whose preliminary designs have already been approved and are now at the licensing stage, and a further 199 in the Camino de Cortes north area, for which the town hall is finalising the tender specifications for two plots.

“In parallel, the council has already unanimously approved the compatibility of use for 36 municipal plots to allow the construction of subsidised housing under Decree-Law 1/2025 of the regional government, which allows land designated for public facilities to be used for public rental housing without the need to amend urban planning regulations,” municipal sources said.