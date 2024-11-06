Estepona awards 220,000 euros to groups that help the most vulnerable in the town

María Albarral Estepona Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 14:01

Estepona town hall has handed over 220,000 euros in financial aid to the associations that have developed different projects this year to help the most vulnerable groups in the Costa del Sol town.

The mayor, José María García Urbano, said that for the council "it continues to be a priority to support all the organisations that provide services to the residents who need them most, and to help them to continue to develop their programmes of care for these citizens". The mayor has announced that the municipal budget for 2025 includes more than 200,000 euros in aid to be distributed among the social organisations that help those most in need.

In this sense, García Urbano said that the accounts for next year continue to have a marked social character and set as one of its main objectives the attention of the most vulnerable people.

To this end, the financial amounts linked to aid and social programmes will continue to be 'expandable items' should social circumstances so require.

The social entities that have received the municipal aids corresponding to 2024 have been: Asociación de Discapacitados de Estepona (ASDIES), Cruz Roja, Parkinson Sol, Plataforma del Voluntariado, Asociación de Enfermos de Fibromialgia y Síndrome de Fatiga Crónica, Frente Bolillón, Asociación de Esclerosis Múltiple, Asociación de Familiares de Enfermos de Alzheimer, Cáritas Diocesana, Asociación de Discapacitados Psíquicos de Estepona (APRONA), Asociación de Mujeres Peñas Blancas, Cudeca, Asociación de Víctimas de Autismo, Motoclub 'Onde Vamos', Asociación Alejandro Navarro, as well as the different brotherhoods of the municipality.

The council thanked them for their efforts and the altruistic work they carry out throughout the year to improve the quality of life of the most needy residents.

In addition to this direct aid, the town hall supports these entities in other areas, such as collaboration in the charity events they organise and the free loan of municipal facilities for holding charity events, as well as fiscal support.