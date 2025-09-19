Estepona to increase number of taxi operator licences to help meet demand

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Friday, 19 September 2025, 17:59 Share

Estepona town hall has begun the procedures to award five new taxi licences in the municipality, two of which are for taxis with up to nine seats, adapted for people with reduced mobility. The remaining three are for taxis with up to seven seats.

This initiative has the corresponding mandatory and binding report from the general directorate of transport, "which has taken into account the significant population growth in Estepona and therefore the demand for the service".

With these new permits, the town will reach a total of 90 taxis, six of them adapted for people with reduced mobility. In this way, Estepona increases the ratio of adapted vehicles to over 6%, one point above the minimum 5% stipulated in the law, which regulates the basic conditions of accessibility and non-discrimination for access and use of modes of transport for people with disabilities.

Adapted vehicles

Estepona taxi drivers welcome the issuing of these new licences, although they feel that the taxi service in the town is still too small, especially in the summer season. Some drivers have expressed the need to increase the number of licences even further in the not too distant future. They also call for more space at taxi ranks, as at present most of them only have room for three vehicles.

The competition rules drawn up by Estepona town hall for the permanent award of the five new licences include not holding another taxi license or intercity transport authorisation for a passenger vehicle, as well as being the owner of the vehicle or having a commitment to acquire one in compliance with the requirements set out in the regional regulations governing the service, the municipal bylaw and the contract's technical specifications.

In accordance with the municipal bylaw, applicants with previous experience in the profession within Estepona and those with longer experience will be prioritised. The economic bid made will also be taken into account.