Estepona creates neighbourhood brigade to improve upkeep of local areas

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Friday, 5 September 2025, 15:46

Estepona town hall has launched the Brigada de Barrios (neighbourhood brigade) - a group of ten workers who will be responsible for visiting and working in residential and commercial areas of the town to improve their maintenance and upkeep.

This new initiative was announced by deputy head of services and external control Blas Ruzafa, who stated that the improvement work includes "everything from masonry work, painting and road signs to electricity, plumbing, gardening, paving and removal of architectural barriers".

"For this reason, workers from other municipal services will be added to the neighbourhood brigade, according to the specific needs of each of these residential and commercial areas in the town centre and the suburbs," he said.

The Blas Infante neighbourhood is the first location in which the neighbourhood brigade is working this September. The workers will only move to the next section once "all tasks are completed". "Subsequently, by means of a rotation system, it will move to another area of the municipality to carry out a comprehensive improvement plan in that new environment. In other words, it will be operating permanently in the town, so that all the neighbourhoods benefit from this new service that has just been set up," said Ruzafa.

The neighbourhood brigade will also take into account the suggestions and complaints registered by residents via the municipal Línea Verde service.