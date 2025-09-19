'Garden of the Costa del Sol' orchid house botanical park to get a major 200,000-euro refurbishment

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Friday, 19 September 2025, 19:00 Share

Estepona town hall has awarded the contract for the refurbishment of the Orchidarium, which has just celebrated its 10th anniversary. The contract, worth 191,984.87 euros and with a completion period of two months, involves "the biggest renovation of the park since its opening", as deputy mayor for external oversight Blas Ruzafa explained. The focus is on "improving the appearance and services of this public space, from planting new trees and increasing the botanical collection to lighting, paving and street furniture renovation".

The repositioning of new tree species, the complete repair of a 2,300-square-metre strip of land in the southern area of the park and the installation of signage at the foundation of each tree are other actions that are part of this project. The current design of the park will be respected, but its condition will be considerably improved.

The work also includes improvements to the irrigation system and the waterproof paint of all exterior walls, as well as the replacement of the glass security panels on the access stairways.