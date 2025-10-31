Eight years in jail for man who set fire to house he was squatting after threatening neighbours

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 31 October 2025, 13:57 Share

A provincial court in Malaga has sentenced a man for attempting to set fire to the house where he was living as a squatter in Estepona after an angry confrontation with neighbours in a local bar. According to the ruling, to which SUR has had access, he will have to serve eight years and nine months in prison for a crime of arson and another of threatening behaviour.

The incident happened at around 9pm on 21 February 2024, when the accused set fire to a sofa and various items that he had placed at the entrance of the house, which caused "a serious situation for the residents of the adjoining houses", as they were connected by the upper floor and shared the same roof.

The neighbours reacted quickly and went out to try to put out the flames using several fire extinguishers. They also did what they could to keep the accused away from the area. The man, according to the court ruling, upon seeing that they were trying to extinguish the fire, began lighting some rags and pieces of cardboard as makeshift torches with the intention of spreading the flames inside the property.

The incident led to the provincial fire brigade (CPB) being called, as well as the 061 medical services, as reported by SUR at the time. Local and National Police officers also arrived and arrested the suspect, a 40-year-old Moroccan man who was in an irregular situation.

Death threats to a waiter

A few hours earlier, according to the evidence, the defendant had been told to leave a bar located near the house he was squatting in for disturbing the customers. This is when the threats began, both to the neighbours and to the employee himself, who he said that he was going to kill when he finished working. He also said that he was going to set fire to the business. After a while, he returned to the bar carrying a chain with a metal ball.

The owner and the manager of the establishment went to the premises after learning about the threats, which had caused the staff member considerable unease and anxiety. The defendant returned and this time approached the owner, displaying two pistols - it is unknown whether they were real or replicas - and said that he was going to "kill his waiter".

Although the accused tried to deny his involvement in the trial, in which he implied that the fire had been set by the local residents themselves, the court considered that the facts had been proved.

For the threats, the defendant was sentenced to one year and three months in prison, while for the arson he was sentenced to seven years and six months. In addition, he will be deported from Spain, with a ban on entering the country for ten years, effective as soon as he is granted parole.