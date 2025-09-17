Police arrest driver of car in which a 26-year-old woman died in Estepona

The Guardia Civil have arrested the driver of the car in which a 26-year-old woman died on Sunday 14 September in Estepona. Sources from the Guardia Civil have told SUR that the arrested man, who was also injured, was over the permitted alcohol limit.

The accident happened shortly before midnight when Silvia and her boyfriend, Jorge, were on their way home from her sister-in-law's wedding. The car was being driven by a nephew of her partner, while he and the young woman were travelling in the back. In front and behind the car, relatives of the victim's partner were also returning in their own vehicles.

Those leading the line took the wrong route and attempted to make a detour, Jorge explained to SUR shortly after leaving the Hospital Costa del Sol, where he had been hospitalised for the injuries he sustained. The car in which he was travelling with Silvia continued along the A-7175, in the town of Estepona, in the direction of Benahavís, until kilometre 2.

Jorge remembers that they then crashed into the car, which had veered off the road a few minutes earlier. The driver was thrown from the car, but he and Silvia were trapped inside the vehicle. His family, who witnessed the accident, managed to get him out. Silvia had to be released by the fire brigade, but by then nothing could be done to save her life.

The accident happened at 11.47pm, and the Guardia Civil arrived at the scene shortly after. After carrying out a breathalyser test on the driver of the car in which the young woman died and verifying that he exceeded the permitted level, he was arrested. The police have confirmed that the young man is being investigated for his alleged responsibility in the crimes of reckless homicide and injury.

Silvia studied Fine Arts, specialising in drawing. An illustrator and tattoo artist, her sister recalls her as always “laughing and shouting”. “Vivacious” is how she describes her. Just a few hours after the tragedy and still in shock, Nuria shared her wish with SUR: that the last image of the young woman be “with light” and that “everyone who knew her can say goodbye”.