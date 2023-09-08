Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A diver removing rubbish from the sea floor. SUR
Divers invited to take part in seabed clean up

Divers invited to take part in seabed clean up

Vanessa Melgar

Friday, 8 September 2023, 13:15

Compartir

Experienced divers are being sought to take part in this year's Great International Cleanup of Seabeds and Beaches in Manilva on Saturday, 16 September. Coordinated by the Association Subacuática Casares, it will take place on the breakwater of El Castillo beach from 10am to 1pm and also involve Manilva Sabinillas El Castillo Nautical Club, Ecologistas en Acción and Scubacourse. For more information call 643 79 45 77.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad