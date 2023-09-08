Divers invited to take part in seabed clean up

Vanessa Melgar Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Experienced divers are being sought to take part in this year's Great International Cleanup of Seabeds and Beaches in Manilva on Saturday, 16 September. Coordinated by the Association Subacuática Casares, it will take place on the breakwater of El Castillo beach from 10am to 1pm and also involve Manilva Sabinillas El Castillo Nautical Club, Ecologistas en Acción and Scubacourse. For more information call 643 79 45 77.