Aerial recreation of the new luxury residential complex in Estepona. SUR
Construction of new luxury residential complex begins in Estepona
Construction of new luxury residential complex begins in Estepona

The project consists of eight single-family homes of more than 300 m2 distributed over two floors, with four bedrooms, spacious rooms, multiple terraces, garden and a private pool

María Albarral

Estepona

Friday, 3 January 2025, 12:50

Estepona has started 2025 with the development of a new luxury residential complex in the Costa del Sol town. Work on the Cyan project by the developer AEDAS Homes has already begun and the first properties will be ready during the first half of 2026. The development is located in the Zenity area and is made up of exclusive two-storey single-family homes, with four bedrooms, spacious rooms and multiple terraces.

The complex comprises eight villas measuring over 300 square metres with a garden and private pool, with prices starting at 1.7 million euros.

Regarding the profile of buyers, the project manager, Carolina Sánchez, said that Cyan is attracting mainly international clients of multiple nationalities who want a second home near the sea and in a unique and well-connected location. "Its location, its relationship with nature, the spacious size of the homes and their high quality are highly valued by clients," she said.

