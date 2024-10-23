Costa choir helps bring a smile to faces of underprivileged children this Christmas

Tony Bryant Estepona Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 10:56 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Love to Sing amateur choir on the Costa del Sol has raised almost 2,000 euros for charity with their two autumn performances held in Manilva and Estepona earlier this month.

The first performance, held at the Civima Manilva theatre (wine museum), raised 1,540 euros for the Duquesa-based St George's Charity children's Christmas appeal fund, during which, the choir entertained a full house with popular songs from Hollywood and Broadway musicals.

A cheque was presented to the charity’s representatives, Gary Beaumont and Dean Shelton, at Manilva town hall a few days after the concert.

The second performance was held at the Mirador del Carmen auditorium in Estepona last week. Although this concert was free, the audience donated a total of 359 euros, which the choir will donate to this year’s designated charity in the lead up to Christmas.

Love to Sing will return to the Estepona auditorium on 16 December to perform its free Christmas concert.

Since its inception in 2017, the amateur choir has raised more than 16,900 euros for local charities and worthy causes.