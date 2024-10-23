Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The choir performing in Manilva earlier this month. SUR
Costa choir helps bring a smile to faces of underprivileged children this Christmas
Community spirit

Costa choir helps bring a smile to faces of underprivileged children this Christmas

Love to Sing raised almost 2,000 euros during performances in Manilva and Estepona earlier this month and the money will now benefit several local charities

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Estepona

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 10:56

Opciones para compartir

The Love to Sing amateur choir on the Costa del Sol has raised almost 2,000 euros for charity with their two autumn performances held in Manilva and Estepona earlier this month.

The first performance, held at the Civima Manilva theatre (wine museum), raised 1,540 euros for the Duquesa-based St George's Charity children's Christmas appeal fund, during which, the choir entertained a full house with popular songs from Hollywood and Broadway musicals.

A cheque was presented to the charity’s representatives, Gary Beaumont and Dean Shelton, at Manilva town hall a few days after the concert.

The second performance was held at the Mirador del Carmen auditorium in Estepona last week. Although this concert was free, the audience donated a total of 359 euros, which the choir will donate to this year’s designated charity in the lead up to Christmas.

Love to Sing will return to the Estepona auditorium on 16 December to perform its free Christmas concert.

Since its inception in 2017, the amateur choir has raised more than 16,900 euros for local charities and worthy causes.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1

    Spain, is it really a country lacking glamour and with beaches full of drunken tourists gorging themselves on cheap beer and sunshine?
  2. 2 Here's how you can win a unique overnight stay at Malaga CF's La Rosaleda stadium
  3. 3 Town hall opens customer service office in tiny Costa del Sol village
  4. 4 British athlete claims World Triathlon Series title in dramatic Torremolinos finale
  5. 5 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction now has its own video game
  6. 6 Spanish parliament supports protection of Malaga's dry stone walls
  7. 7 SUR wines and gourmet: five years of wine and premium products in Malaga province
  8. 8 More than 120 people of 24 different nationalities have already used new legal advice service in Torremolinos
  9. 9 Malaga boxer crowned European welterweight champion
  10. 10 Injured climber stretchered to safety by mountain rescue team in Malaga province

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad